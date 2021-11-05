

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW):



-Earnings: $339.80 million in Q3 vs. $346.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $300 in Q3 vs. $3.07 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $2.78 per share -Revenue: $1.31 billion in Q3 vs. $1.25 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 to $5.35



