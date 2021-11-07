

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see preliminary September results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, the leading index had a score of 101.3, while the coincident was at 91.3.



Taiwan will release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 30.7 percent on year, down from 40.4 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 24.4 percent, easing from 29.2 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $6.63 billion, up from $6.45 billion a month earlier.



