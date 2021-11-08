

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, is recalling its Fisherman's Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp due to listeria concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Fisherman's Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen - 16-20 count 16 oz. bag, UPC: 2114003262 with best by date of 04/05/2023. The product was sold in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores.



The conventional supermarket company initiated the recall after detecting possible listeria on the product. The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria.



Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Meanwhile, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The company has suspended the sale of the product, and the investigation is going on with the FDA to find the source of the problem. Customers are urged to throw away the product or return to any store for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. recently called back a limited number of cases of garden Classic Salads due to Listeria monocytogenes.



