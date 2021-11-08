

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German Cloud and ICT provider QSC AG (QSCGF) reported Monday that its third-quarter consolidated net income was 20.7 million euros, compared to loss of 5.0 million euros in the previous year.



EBIT amounted to 25.3 million euros, as against a loss of 4.9 million euros a year ago. EBITDA was 29.4 million euros, compared to negative 0.6 million euros in the previous year.



Revenues grew 14 percent to 40.0 million euros from prior year's 35.1 million euros. Cloud & IoT revenues increased from last year, while SAP revenue was flat.



Looking ahead, q.beyond further raised its fiscal 2021 EBITDA forecast, which is now expected to exceed 31 million euros, up from the previous forecast of at least 27 million euros.



