

Investec Plc (INVP.L), on Monday, issued an update on the pre-close trading statement, and said it has revised up its H1 earnings forecast.



The company now projects H1 adjusted earnings in the range of 26.0p - 26.5p per share, basic earnings of 24.8p - $25.2p per share, and headline earnings between 24.5p and 24.9p per share.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of 21.5p - 24.0p per share, basic earnings of 20.2p - 22.7p per share, and headline earnings of 20.2p and 22.7p per share.



The interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 are expected to be announced on 18 November 2021.



