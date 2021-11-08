

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction sector growth improved in October, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.9 in October from 56.3 in September. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.



The overall growth was driven by commercial activity. Meanwhile, housing activity growth eased and civil engineering activity declined at a softer pace.



New business increased in October and staffing level expanded. The rate of purchasing activity eased to the lowest in six months.



The sentiment regarding the 12-month outlook improved in October.



Suppliers' delivery time lengthened in October. Input price inflation rose to record high in October.



'Having eased over the summer months following the post-lockdown snap back in activity in Q2, the headline PMI rose slightly last month, signalling a modest re-acceleration in the pace of overall construction activity growth at the beginning of the fourth quarter,' Simon Barry, chief economist Republic of Ireland at Ulster Bank, said.



