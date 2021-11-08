

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc (SMT.L) on Monday reported net return on ordinary activities before taxation of 2.669 billion pounds for the six-month period ended 30 September 2021, lower than 6.356 billion pounds during the same period last year.



Net return on ordinary activities after taxation was 2.663 billion pounds or 188p per share compared with 6.355 billion pounds or 433.84p per share last year.



Gain on investments for the first half declined to 2.722 billion pounds from 6.376 billion pounds in the same quarter a year ago.



Net Asset Value per ordinary share for the six-month period (borrowings at fair value) increased to 1,378.8p from 1,190p last year.



The Board has recommended an interim dividend of 1.52p per share payable on 3 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 19 November 2021.



