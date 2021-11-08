

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L), on Monday announced that it has been awarded with a new contract worth around MYR399 million or about US$96 million by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of PETRONAS, the Malaysian National Oil Company.



The Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning or EPCC scope of work will encompass the delivery of the new Bintulu Additional Gas Sales Facilities 2 or BAGSF-2 plant located onshore at Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak.



The greenfield development includes process and utilities unit, effluent treatment unit, metering skid, fire water tank, pumps, flare system and main substation building. In addition to the 390 MMSCFD capacity new facility, the project will also involve brownfield modifications and tie-in within the existing PETRONAS Plant, also located in Bintulu.



Petrofac Chief Operating Officer Nick Shorten said: 'We have been working closely with PETRONAS since 2004, using our broad services capability and expertise to support the development of Malaysia's energy infrastructure. The contract will be delivered by Petrofac Group's local subsidiary, Petrofac Engineering Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, with engineering support from Petrofac-RNZ and local supply chain and subcontractors, further underpinning our commitment to local delivery.'



