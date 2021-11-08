

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Go-Ahead Group (GOG.L) issued an update on trading for the first four months of the current fiscal year. For Regional bus, passenger volumes have steadily increased with between 70% and 80% of typical pre-pandemic journeys now being made on the Group's regional bus services. London & International bus division has continued to perform well and over 95% of expected full year revenue has already been secured. The Rail division overall is anticipated to operate at around breakeven for the current fiscal year.



The Group plans to announce its results for the year ended 3 July 2021 on 16 December 2021. The financial results remain in line with the Board's expectations, the Group stated.



The Group's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place on 21 December 2021. The Group also plans to convene a separate shareholder meeting in February 2022.



