

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based aerospace company BAE Systems Plc (BA.L) Monday said its fiscal 2021 guidance remains unchanged from the improved underlying position announced earlier.



The company continues to expect underlying earnings per share to grow in the range of 3 percent to 5 percent over 2020's 44.3 pence. Further, underlying EBIT is expected to increase in the range of 6 percent to 8 percent over last year's 2.04 billion pounds. At constant currency rates, the growth is expected to be 10 percent.



Further, the company still expect sales to grow in the 3 percent to 5 percent range over 2020's 20.86 billion pounds, while the growth at constant currency is expected at 5 percent to 7 percent range.



Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive, said, 'Demand for our capabilities remains high and we have a strong pipeline of opportunities across our broad geographic portfolio that will enable our skilled, global workforce to deliver capabilities which will support our customers in responding to the evolving threat environment.'



The company said its backlog and programme positions support growth over the medium term.



The 2021 interim dividend of 9.9 pence per share will be paid on November 30.



BAE Systems will announce its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021 on February 24.



