

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance swung to surplus in September, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 100 million in September versus a deficit of EUR 445 million in the same month last year.



In August, the trade deficit was EUR 590 million.



Exports rose 32.2 percent year-on-year in September and imports grew 19.4 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries grew 37.8 percent in September and imports from those countries rose 12.3 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 25.0 percent and imports from those countries rose 30.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

