

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks struggled for direction on Monday as banks declined, offsetting gains among mining and energy stocks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,305 after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



Sirius Real Estate shares tumbled 3.3 percent. The industrial property company has agreed to acquire Helix Investments Limited, the holding company of the Bizspace business, from Värde Partners for a cash consideration of approximately 245 million pounds.



Online gambling firm Playtech rallied 2.1 percent after it received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder.



Drug maker AstraZeneca rose half a percent after receiving the FDA 'fast track' designation for its gastritis drug.



Lloyds Bank was modestly lower and Standard Chartered fell over 1 percent as 10-year bond yields hovered near one-month lows.



Miner Antofagasta gained about 1 percent and Glencore rose half a percent after data showed China's exports remained strong in October.



Oil & gas company BP Plc advanced 1.3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell climbed 1.8 percent, tracking higher oil prices.



