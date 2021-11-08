

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF A G (HOCFF.PK) on Monday announced share buyback of about 4.61 million no-par value shares.



The buyback, which corresponds to a total investment of up to 318 million euros, is expected to carry out in the period between November 8, 2021 and November 7, 2022.



The company said the purchase price per share may not be more than 10% above or 20% below the arithmetic mean of the prices of no-par value shares of HOCHTIEF in the closing auction in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last three stock market trading days preceding the conclusion of the obligating transaction.



