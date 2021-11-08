

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced Monday that it is offering a four-day in-store discount to all veterans and active duty military personnel as well as their family members to celebrate the service and commitment of the nation's military and honor the men and women who serve the country.



The Veterans Day discount will run from Thursday, November 11 through Sunday, November 14. They will receive 20 percent off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide.



