

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo International plc (ENDP) said its Par Sterile Products business will supply VASOSTRICT, vasopressin injection, USP, vial presentations to healthcare providers through Premier's Premier ProRx program.



'As a longstanding Premier partner, we welcome the opportunity to work with them via their Premier ProRx program to offer VASOSTRICT through their robust and highly reliable supply channel,' said Scott Sims, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sterile Injectables at Endo.



Par Pharmaceutical develops, manufactures and markets cost-effective generic pharmaceutical and branded injectable products.



