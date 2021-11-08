

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) announced Monday that its new corporate headquarters will be located in the heart of Stamford, Connecticut, and is expected to open by mid-to-late summer 2022. The company will take possession on March 1, 2022.



The move is a notable component of the company's transformation to a smoke-free company. It will initially bring approximately 200 jobs to help fuel the state's continued economic growth. The total economic impact of these jobs is expected to be approximately $50 million in 2022.



The new 71,484 square foot headquarters will be located at 677 Washington Boulevard in the heart of Stamford's central business district, steps away from the Stamford Transportation Center and the entrance to I-95, making it easily accessible.



The Connecticut location will offer employees a better range of commuting and living options following the paradigm shift caused by COVID-19. The headquarters will be aligned with science- and technology-focused transformation, using state-of-the-art innovation to accommodate remote work and ensure that employees have an inspiring and comfortable workplace.



However, the company's Operations Center will remain in Lausanne, Switzerland, to continue to support the business across the globe. The company employs a worldwide workforce of more than 71,000.



