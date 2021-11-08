

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) said Rolf Classon, Chairman of the Board, intends to not stand for re-election to the Board at its annual general meeting in May 2022. Orlando Ashford is expected to be named to the role of Chairman of the Board at the meeting.



Perrigo Company noted that Classon's decision to not stand for re-election is not the result of any disagreement, and he will continue in his role as Chairman until the 2022 annual general meeting.



Orlando Ashford joined the company's Board of Directors in December 2020.



