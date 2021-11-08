

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cases of coronavirus infection across the world crossed 250 million on Monday amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe.



With 332,372 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid infections in the world rose to 250,015,789, as per the latest update from Johns Hopkins University.



With an additional 4402 fatalities in the same period, the global total rose to 5,052,148.



As many European countries are struggling to contain outbreaks, the World Health Organization warned that the continent is once again at the epicenter of the pandemic.



In Germany, where the infection rate increased to its highest level, a fourth wave of the pandemic is looming, reports say.



In contrast, Japan on Sunday recorded no Covid fatalities - the country's first such experience in 15 months.



In the United States, all Covid metrics are showing a downtrend.



21968 new cases Sunday took the national total to 46,488,417.



With 119 deaths reporting, the total death toll reached 754,431. The weekly average of Covid-related deaths fell by 19 percent in a fortnight, as per data compiled by New York Times.



The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down 13 percent to 46,934 in the last two weeks. 37,332,949 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 193,832,584 people in the United States, or 58.4 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 85.6 percent of people above 65.



223,629,671 people, or 67.4 percent of the population, have received at least one dose. 430,927,624 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



24,084,107 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 12.4 percent of the population.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

