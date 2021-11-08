

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market closed modestly higher on Monday after holding in positive territory right through the day's session.



Data showing a marginal drop in Switzerland's unemployment rate aided sentiment.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 31.50 points or 0.26% at 12,353.35.



Richemont climbed 2.83%. The stock rallied on reports that Third Point, the New York-based hedge fund founded by US activist investor Daniel Loeb has bought a stake in the luxury goods group.



ABB, Geberit, Alcon, Givaudan, Sika, Credit Suisse and Logitech gained 0.7 to 1.2%. UBS Group edged up marginally.



Nestle, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance Group and Partners Group shed 0.2 to 0.8%. Novartis ended flat.



In the Mid Price Index, VAT Group and OC Oerlikon Corp gained 2.65% and 2.55%, respectively. Kuehne & Nagel, Tecan Group, Vifor Pharma and Georg Fischer moved up 1.5 to 2%.



Straumann Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Ems Chemie Holding, Swatch Group and Logitech also ended notably higher.



AMS, Zur Rose, Cembra Money Bank, Barry Callebaut, Clariant and PSP Swiss Property shed 1 to 2%.



Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Switzerland's jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 2.7% in October from 2.8% in September.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in October from 2.6% in the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed declined to 116,733 in October from 120,294 in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, increased to 2.1% in October from 2.1% in the prior month.



