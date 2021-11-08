

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $30.01 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $26.72 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $471.19 million from $468.27 million last year.



CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $30.01 Mln. vs. $26.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $471.19 Mln vs. $468.27 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CORECIVIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de