

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a numbers of reports on Tuesday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are September figures for average cash earnings and current account, as well as October numbers for bank lending and the eco watchers survey,



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1,060.1 billion yen, down from 1,665.6 billion yen in August. Bank lending was up 0.6 percent on year in September, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 42.1 and the outlook was at 56.6.



Singapore will see October results for its consumer confidence index; in September, the index score was 95.5.



The Philippines will release September figures for industrial production and Q3 numbers for gross domestic product. GDP is expected to rise 1.4 percent on quarter and 4.6 percent on year after slipping 1.3 percent on quarter and 11.8 percent on year in the second quarter.



Australia will see October results for the business confidence index from NAB and for new home sales from HIA. In September, the business confidence index had a score of +13, while new home sales gained 2.3 percent on month.



