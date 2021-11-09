

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.9 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 577.857 trillion yen.



That follows the 0.6 percent increase in September.



Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 0.8 percent to 501.525 trillion yen, accelerating from 0.4 percent in the previous month. Lending from trusts increased 1.3 percent on year to 76.332 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks dropped 5.3 percent on year to 3.233 trillion yen after sinking 4.3 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

