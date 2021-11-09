

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee firmed against the U.S. dollar in morning deals on Tuesday, as the latter was weighed by falling treasury yields amid uncertainty over the leadership at the Federal Reserve.



News that Fed Governor Lael Brainard was interviewed for the post pressured the yields, as she perceived as more dovish.



The Indian rupee firmed to a 1-1/2-month high of 73.86 against the greenback, from yesterday's close of 73.90. If the rupee rises further, it may find resistance around the 72.00 level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de