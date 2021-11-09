

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG reported that its operating EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 rose by 4.3% to 955.1 million euros, from 915.6 million euros in the previous year.



Operating EBIT increased 7.8% year-over-year to 604.5 million euros.



Earnings per share increased to 1.80 euros from 1.33 euros in the previous year.



Operating earnings per share rose by 22.5% to 1.69 euros from 1.38 euros last year. Operating EPS before PPA increased 14.5% year-over-year to 1.98 euros in the prior year.



Consolidated sales for the period grew by 4.6% to 4.17 billion euros from 3.98 billion euros in the prior year.



The number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by a further 760,000 to a current 26.41 million contracts. Of this total, 440,000 contracts were added in the Consumer Access segment and 240,000 contracts in the Business Applications segment. A further 80,000 contracts were added in the Consumer Applications segment.



United Internet confirmed its full-year guidance for 2021 last upgraded in August 2021 and continues to anticipate sales growth to about 5.6 billion euros and an increase in operating EBITDA to about 1.25 billion euros.



