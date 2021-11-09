

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG (DRI.DE) on Tuesday reported 3.1% year-over-year growth in 9-month revenue at 2.902 billion euros, driven by increase in the number of customer contracts.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA increased 20.9% in the first nine months to 552 million euros from 456.6 million euros during the comparable period a year ago.



Profit per share for the period rose to 1.72 euros from 1.36 euros last year.



Excluding one-time items, operating EPS was at 1.57 euros.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects revenue to be about 3.10 billion euros and operating EBITDA to be nearly 670 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

1&1-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de