

Estonia's trade balance swung to deficit in September, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 75 million in September versus a surplus of EUR 18 million in the same month last year. In August, the trade deficit was EUR 117 million.



Exports grew 30.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 45.0 percent rise in August.



Imports rose 37.0 percent yearly in September, after a 41.0 percent growth in the previous month.



'In September, trade figures reached a new record. Export and import values are the highest ever: this is connected with continuing price increases as well as growth in trade volumes,' Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



