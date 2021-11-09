

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) on Tuesday reported profit before taxation of 21.4 million pounds during the first six months ended 30 September 2021, higher than 20.2 million pounds in the comparable period a year ago.



Basic earnings per share rose to 28.7p from 27.7p last year.



Adjusted profit before taxation increased to 30.2 million pounds, from 23.7 million pounds in the prior-year period.



Adjusted basic earnings per share was 41.2p, higher than 32.8p last year.



Revenue for the six-month period increased to 170.1 million pounds from 140.3 million pounds a year ago.



The company's Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.4p per share to be paid on 14 January 2022, to Shareholders on the register on the record date of 3 December 2021.



'Whilst supply chain pressures will moderate conversion of orders to revenue and drive cost inflation in the second half, our strategic alignment to a range of attractive end markets, combined with our strong opportunity pipeline and healthy order book, provides us with good momentum going into the second half. Our expectations for further progress in the year are unchanged,' said Ian Barkshire, Chief Executive of Oxford Instruments plc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de