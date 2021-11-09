

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unsecured consumer credit provider International Personal Finance (IPF.L) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Gary Thompson to the Board as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from April 4, 2022.



Thompson has been the Finance Director of Vanquis Bank Limited, the major subsidiary of Provident Financial plc, since May 2020. He has nearly 20 years' financial services experience in both the accounting and corporate sectors.



He joined Provident Financial in August 2004 where he performed a number of finance roles.



Gerard Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of IPF, said, 'We are delighted that Gary is joining our business. He brings a wealth of sector-specific experience and skills, and will be a strong addition to the IPF leadership team. After a thorough and extensive search process, the Board unanimously concluded that Gary's experience and record of high performance made him an excellent fit for our CFO role.'



