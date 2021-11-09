

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) said it now plans to transform into a Digital Retail Company, which places digital and data at the heart of all its operations and its value creation model. The company intends to carry out this profound change by 2026. Carrefour also presented the key drivers of its 2026 digital strategy: acceleration of e-commerce; ramp-up of Data & Retail Media activities; digitization of financial services; and transformation, through digital, of traditional retail operations.



Carrefour expects that digital will contribute an additional 600 million euros to recurring operating income in 2026 compared to 2021. The company said it will increase by around 50% its investments in digital, with a 3 billion euros dedicated plan between 2022 and 2026. As a result, the Group increased annual investment objective to around 1.7 billion euros, at the higher end of the 1.5 billion - 1.7 billion euros range communicated at the beginning of 2021.



Carrefour plans to triple e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value by 2026, to reach 10 billion euros. To achieve this, it will accelerate the development of all forms of food e-commerce. The threefold increase of e-commerce GMV will also be driven by the targeted development in non-food, notably through its marketplaces, social commerce and live-shopping. Carrefour targets to generate an additional 200 million euros of recurring operating income in e-commerce in 2026 compared to 2021. The Group also announced the goal of reaching carbon neutrality in its e-commerce activities by 2030 - 10 years ahead of the overall Group objective for 2040.



