

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 20.0 in November from 22.3 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it dropped against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.79 against the yen, 1.1592 against the greenback, 0.8525 against the pound and 1.0581 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

