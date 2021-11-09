

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales increased at a faster pace in October, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed on Tuesday.



Total retail sales grew 1.3 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 0.6 percent increase seen in September. At the same time, like-for-like sales fell only 0.2 percent annually.



Retail is getting back on track ahead of Christmas, Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.



Some people started their Christmas shopping early with beauty advent calendars flying off the shelves and searches for Christmas items ramping up online, said Dickinson.



The much reported squeeze on household spending has yet to materialise as consumers seem happy to carry on shopping, Paul Martin, UK Head of Retail at KPMG, said.



