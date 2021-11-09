

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation accelerated in October, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 6.5 percent year-on-year in October, after a 5.5 percent increase in September. Economists had expected a 4.1 percent rise.



Price increases were measured over the last twelve months for motor fuels and alcoholic beverages and tobacco, the agency said.



Price for food grew 5.2 percent annually in October and those for consumer durable rose 5.4 percent. Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and services rose by 13.9 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 1.1 percent in October, following a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month.



Core consumer prices rose 4.7 percent annually in October and increased 0.9 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 6.6 percent annually and gained 1.1 percent from the prior month.



