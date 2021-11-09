

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian energy and aluminum company Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) announced Tuesday that its green hydrogen company Hydro Havrand agreed with Shell New Energies Holding Europe B.V. to explore the potential for joint projects producing hydrogen from renewable electricity.



The companies signed a memorandum of understanding this week, aiming to use the hydrogen to help decarbonize Hydro's and Shell's own operations, and to supply customers in heavy industries, the maritime sector and road transport.



Hydro Havrand and Shell will now explore the potential for developing joint renewable power-based hydrogen projects in select locations, initially in Europe.



They would jointly produce and supply hydrogen produced from renewable electricity in hubs centered around Hydro and Shell's own business.



Initial work under the agreement has been started. The companies will first identify opportunities to produce and supply renewable hydrogen to Hydro, Shell and the broader market from locations in Europe.



Over time, they would expand into additional regions and locations.



