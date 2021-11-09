

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SINOVAC Biotech Ltd. (SVA) on Tuesday said preliminary data from the Phase 3 study showed that the company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, CoronaVac is safe for healthy people in the pediatric and adolescent population of 3 to 17 years of age.



As of October 2021, 2,140 participants ranging from 6 months to 17 years of age have been enrolled in the Phase 3 study of CoronaVac, including 684 participants in the safety subgroup.



The blind safety data analysis of the subgroup showed a good safety profile among healthy participants aged from 3 to 17 years, the company noted. Further, incidence of adverse effects after the second dose of vaccination was much lower than that of the first dose.



Several countries, including Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Colombia, Cambodia, and Indonesia, have approved the use of CoronaVac for healthy people in the 3-17 age range.



