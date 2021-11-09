

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said post-hoc analyses of the phase 3 SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 trials showed people with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) demonstrated greater clinical responses related to axial involvement when treated with upadacitinib (RINVOQ) compared to placebo at week 24.



At week 24, upadacitinib showed numerically greater responses than adalimumab across all BASDAI and Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score (ASDAS) endpoints in SELECT-PsA 1.



The proportion of patients achieving ASDAS clinically important improvement at week 24 was greater with upadacitinib (69.8%) versus adalimumab (54.1%, nominal P<0.05). The company noted that findings from the post-hoc analysis are consistent with previous data based on investigator assessment alone.



