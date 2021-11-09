

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After nearly two months, the graph of coronavirus infections in the United States has started showing an upward trend.



The weekly average of Covid cases in the country rose by 5 percent within a fortnight, according to latest data compiled by New York Times.



Ever since touching the year's peak of 285058 new Covid infections in a single day on September 13, the number has been coming down.



125035 new cases reported on Monday was the highest in recent weeks. It took the national total to 46,613,210, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



During the same period, 1207 Covid deaths were reported in the country. With this, the total casualties due to the pandemic reached 755,643.



California reported the most number of cases - 16,581 - and deaths - 113.



46,440 people are currently hospitalized in the U.S. It marks 13 percent decrease within a fortnight.



A total of 37,496,364 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 194,001,108 people in the United States, or 58.4 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 85.7 percent of people above 65.



223,944,369 people, or 67.5 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 432,111,860 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



24,795,097 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 12.8 percent of the population.



