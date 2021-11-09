

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS (VIACA, VIAC) and Gray Television Inc. (GTN) reached a multi-year agreement that renews all 47 of its CBS network affiliations for Gray Television stations, including two top 25 market affiliates, WOIO in Cleveland, O.H. and WBTV in Charlotte, N.C.



As part of the deal, Gray's CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers on Paramount+ and widely distributed across vMVPD platforms.



Gray is one of the largest operators of CBS affiliates, covering about11% of the U.S. audience and serving nearly 13 million households across the combined 47 markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

