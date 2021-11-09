

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trending higher over the past several sessions, stocks have given back some ground in morning trading on Tuesday. The major averages are pulling back off the record closing highs set in the previous session.



Currently, the major averages are off their lows of the session but still in negative territory. The Dow is down 155.55 points or 0.4 percent at 36,276.67, the Nasdaq is down 74.99 points or 0.5 percent at 15,907.37 and the S&P 500 is down 16.22 points or 0.3 percent at 4,685.48.



The pullback on Wall Street may partly reflect profit taking, as traders cash in on some of the recent strength in the markets.



The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are moving lower after closing higher for eleven and eight consecutive sessions, respectively.



Largely upbeat quarterly results contributed to the recent strength on Wall Street, although traders may be looking for the next catalyst as the earnings season starts to wind down.



Economic news may begin to attract increased attention, as investors try to gauge when the Federal Reserve will start to begin raising interest rates.



The Fed has announced plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases but signaled that it will not be in a hurry to raise rates.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of October.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.6 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. Economists had expected another 0.5 percent increase.



Core producer prices, which exclude prices for food, energy, and trade services, rose by 0.4 percent in October after inching up by 0.1 percent in September. Core prices were expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



Compared to the same month a year ago, producer prices in October were up by 8.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report showed the annual rate of growth in core producer prices accelerated to 6.2 percent from 5.9 percent.



Oil service stocks have shown a notable pullback after turning in a strong performance in the previous session, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 2.2 percent.



The weakness among oil service stocks comes despite an increase by the price of crude oil, as crude for December delivery is climbing $0.64 to $82.57 a barrel.



Steel stocks are also giving back ground after rallying on Monday, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index falling by 1.3 percent.



Natural gas and biotechnology stocks have also moved to the downside on the day, while some strength is visible among housing stocks.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index crept up by 0.2 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have rebounded following the pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.7 basis points at 1.450 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de