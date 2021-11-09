

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market started off on a weak note on Tuesday, but recovered swiftly and spent the rest of the day's session in positive territory to eventually close marginally higher.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 14.17 points or 0.11% at 12,367.52, after climbing to a high of 12,410.55.



Swisscom and Lonza Group gained 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Nestle gained 0.62%, while Sika advanced by about 0.3%.



Credit Suisse declined 1.33%. Swiss Re, Alcon, Partners Group and Zurich Insurance Group lost 0.5 to 0.8%.



In the Mid Price Index, Sonova gained nearly 3%. SIG Combibloc and Kuehne & Nagel rallied 2.7% and 2.35%, respectively.



PSP Swiss Property, Temenos Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Galenica Sante and Swatch Group gained 1 to 1.8%.



Flughafen Zurich declined nearly 2%. Vifor Pharma, Schindler Holding, Adecco, Schindler, AMS, Ems Chemie Holding and Helvetia lost 0.6 to 1.4%.



