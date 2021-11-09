

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW):



-Earnings: -$4.07 million in Q3 vs. -$8.14 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.08 in Q3 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.25 million or -$0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.05 per share -Revenue: $15.20 million in Q3 vs. $8.19 million in the same period last year.



