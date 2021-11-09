

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD):



-Earnings: $28.60 million in Q3 vs. -$48.75 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.77 in Q3 vs. -$1.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.44 million or $0.80 per share for the period. -Revenue: $46.58 million in Q3 vs. $27.68 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANDRIDGE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de