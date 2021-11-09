

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Tuesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox plans to leave the company on January 31, 2022.



Meanwhile, Maddox has agreed to remain on the Wynn Macau Limited and Wynn Interactive Limited Boards through the end of 2022, on unanimous request by the Board of Directors.



Maddox has been with Wynn Resorts for two decades and has been its CEO since February 2018, as well as a member of the Board of Directors. He led Wynn Resorts through its most difficult period, following the resignation of the Company's founder in 2018 and then the global pandemic in 2020.



Maddox commented, 'This has not been an easy decision. I am leaving a company that I love and that's full of people I admire. But I believe now is the right time for me and for the business.'



Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Interactive and who has served as President and CFO of Wynn Resorts, has been selected by the Board to become CEO of Wynn Resorts and a member of the Board effective February 1, 2022.



'We are very fortunate to have a talented executive in Craig Billings who will assume the role of CEO and join the Board in February 2022. The Board and I have worked with Craig for five years, as CFO and President of the company. He has our confidence and trust as he begins his new role,' said Philip Satre, Chairman of the Board for Wynn Resorts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WYNN RESORTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de