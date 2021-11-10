Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.11.2021
Jetzt offiziell – Halo Collective schickt Triangle Canna an die Börse!
WKN: A2QPF5 ISIN: KYG6610J2093 Ticker-Symbol: 85V0 
Frankfurt
10.11.21
08:09 Uhr
24,500 Euro
+0,520
+2,17 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S36,000+15,46 %
NOBLE CORPORATION24,500+2,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.