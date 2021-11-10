

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter stated net income Group share reached 2.22 billion euros, a growth of 25.7 percent from last year's 1.77 billion euros.



The Group's underlying net income Group share amounted to 2.34 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 15.6 percent.



Credit Agricole S.A.'s stated net income climbed 43.5 percent from last year to 1.40 billion euros and underlying net income grew 26.7 percent to 1.41 billion euros.



Credit Agricole Group's stated revenues increased 6 percent to 8.969 billion euros from last year's 8.468 billion euros. Underlying revenue of 8.972 billion euros grew 6.1 percent from last year.



Credit Agricole S.A.'s stated revenue was 5.53 billion euros, up 7.4 percent from last year, and underlying revenue improved 7.6 percent to 5.54 billion euros.



