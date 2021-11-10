

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) posted improving operating result in the second quarter. Incoming orders were up around 14 percent, while sales rose significantly for the quarter. At the end of the half-year, the Group has completely eliminated the net financial debt and improved free cash flow to 74 million euros.



Second quarter net result after taxes was profit of 27 million euros compared to a loss of 13 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 0.09 euros compared to a loss of 0.05 euros. EBITDA increased to 60 million euros from 27 million euros.



Second quarter Group sales were 542 million euros compared to 475 million euros, prior year. Incoming orders increased to 593 million euros from 518 million euros.



For the year as a whole, the company's outlook remains unchanged. It is still projecting sales to reach at least 2 billion euros.



