

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) said its first semester results were in line with its expectations as announced at the Capital Markets Day in July. The company's operational performance was also consistent with its plan, with the integration of Bombardier Transportation fully on track and the progress on project stabilisation. Looking forward, Alstom confirmed its outlook given in connection with the Capital Markets Day.



First half adjusted net profit increased to 172 million euros from 168 million euros, previous year. Net loss from continued operations (Group share) was 24 million euros, compared to profit of 161 million euros.



First half sales were 7.44 billion euros, an increase of 14% proforma. Order intake was 9.7 billion euros, up 81% proforma.



For fiscal 2021/22, the Group expects progressive recovery of EBIT. Sales progression is projected in second half from first half as a result of production ramp-up and stabilisation efforts.



