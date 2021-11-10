

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK) on Wednesday reported 4.6% year-over-year growth in revenue at constant exchange rates in the third quarter to 18.545 billion euros, driven by comparable sales growth.



Reported net income in the third quarter was 522 million euros or 0.51 euros per share.



Underlying income from continuing operations in the quarter increased 3.2% at actual rates to 547 million euros.



Underlying EPS was 0.53 euros per share, up 7.2% at actual currency rates compared with last year.



Looking forward, the group has raised its full-year underlying EPS outlook to the low- to mid-20s range growth compared with 2019, versus high-teen growth provided previously.



Further, the company expects to grow the full-year 2021 dividend year-over-year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AHOLD DELHAIZE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de