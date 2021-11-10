

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK), a German integrated photonics company, on Wednesday posted a 20.6 percent rise in revenue for the nine-month period to September, driven by higher sales at the Light & Optics segment. Owing to firm market cues, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the current fiscal.



The Jena-headquartered firm reported its revenue at 609.2 million euros for the three-quarter period, compared to revenue of 505 million euros posted for the same period of 2020.



Amidst a rise in demand for lights and optics related products and services, the EBITDA of the company grew by 81.9 percent to 121.2 million euros for the 36-week period. Jenoptik's income from operations or EBIT also moved up to 80.5 million euros, from prior-year's 32.7 million euros.



For the January to September period, driven by unabated dynamic demand in the semiconductor equipment business, as well as by the positive development in the biophotonics and industrial solutions areas, the firm's revenue from Light & Optics segment rose by 52.6 percent to 324.3 million euros.



Owing to firm operating performance in the first nine months of 2021 and higher order figures, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal 2021. The company continues to expect its revenue to be in the range of 880 million - 900 million euros and EBITDA margin to be in the range of 19.0 percent -19.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

