

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM (BVC.L), on Wednesday, announced that it has been awarded a cyber security contract worth $3.5 million and said it expects to receive the full value in 2022.



The contract is with the Group's long-standing government defence department customer. The company further noted that it would provide hardware and software as part of its network cyber security solution.



Dr Zvi Marom, CEO of BATM, said, '...In the last five months, we've been awarded over $17m in cyber contracts as governments resume investment in cyber solutions following the temporary diversion of resources during the pandemic. We believe we have a unique best-in-class solution, but at the same time we continue to innovate to expand the applications of our cyber products. We remain very excited for the prospects of our cyber business and expect further orders in the near future.'



