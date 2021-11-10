

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVO) has reached additional programme designations within its neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) resulting in payments of $40 million to the company. The collaboration was started in December 2016 with the goal of identifying disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. The collaboration leverages Evotec's industrialised iPSC platform using patient-derived disease models.



Evotec said these target-based programme designations further bolster the growing pipeline and are expected to follow EVT8683, which Bristol Myers Squibb opted to license.



